Sol Campbell reveals best advice from Arsene Wenger, Arsenal legend names his favourite place in India

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has opened up about the advice he recieved from manager Arsene Wenger on both his career and the club. The footballer also revealed his favourite place in India.

In July 2001, Campbell made a big move by joining Arsenal from Tottenham Hotspur. Arsene Wenger personally facilitated the deal, recognising Campbell's strong defensive abilities and leadership qualities.

Although the move was controversial, with Campbell facing heat from the Hotspur fans, Wenger stood by his decision. He was the pivotal part of the Arsenal squad in the 2003-04 season, under Wenger's system.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Arsenal legend Sol hailed the profound impact of Wenger on his career and the club.

"The best advice Arsène Wenger gave me was simply to play your game. His system and philosophy were brilliant. He had a system in place and just put players in to play it. He knew how to get the best from players, often extending careers by several years for those who seemed finished both mentally and physically. That ability to resurrect careers was special. He managed to get at least two to four extra years from many players. I completely bought into his philosophy and truly enjoyed playing under his management at Arsenal," Campbell said on JioHotstar

"Sometimes, I watch games and feel like I want to be involved again, but then I remember I'm 50 and my time has passed. It's beautiful to watch the Premier League and see new players emerge. I'm happy with family life now and watching my kids grow up. I enjoyed playing against world-class players, reading articles praising them, then facing and stopping them on the field was always special. That feeling of competing against the best and coming out on top is what I loved most about the game," Campbell added.

Campbell also talked about his favourite place in India, where he found Rajasthan to be the most beautiful place.

"I spent five weeks in Mumbai, but I found Rajasthan truly beautiful. I visited Udaipur and saw the lakes where the James Bond movie was filmed during my days off. I threw myself into the experience and it was amazing. The landscape, colors, and local artists make it an incredible place. Though it was a bit chilly in the mountains, I really enjoyed my time there. Mumbai is also great. It's vibrant with Bollywood stars, fashion, and constant activity. The city is always moving and grooving. Both places are wonderful, but Rajasthan's beauty really stands out for me," the Arsenal legend said.

Sol Campbell made 211 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 12 goals and winning multiple trophies, including two Premier League titles and three FA Cups during the "Invincibles" era.

Overall, Sol played 503 Premier League games, scoring 20 goals. He played 60 FA Cup matches and also 41 Champions League games.

