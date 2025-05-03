"Someday I knew I would win this award": Subhasish Bose after being named AIFF Men's Player of the Year

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 : India and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) defender Subhasish Bose has been named the AIFF Men's Player of the Year, capping off what he calls one of the best seasons of his professional career. The 29-year-old MBSG skipper played a pivotal role in guiding his club to both the Indian Super League (ISL) League Shield and the ISL Championship title in the 2024-25 season.

Having spent over a decade in Indian football, Bose expressed his joy at finally clinching the prestigious individual honour.

"I have been playing professional football for 10-12 years, and from then on I knew that someday I would win this award," Bose said.

"Today, I am here, and winning the award makes me feel very happy. I hope that in the future, I can win more of India's Best Player awards," he added.

The versatile defender had an outstanding campaign, not just in terms of leadership and defensive solidity, but also with significant contributions in attack, scoring six goals for the Mariners.

"I feel great as we won two trophies this season the league shield (ISL) and the league trophy (ISL)," he said.

"I am proud of my team, and for me, it was a great season. I scored six goals, and it was one of the best seasons for me," Bose added.

He also lauded the development of football infrastructure in Odisha.

"Indian football is moving forward, and the younger generation will get better," he noted.

"The Odisha Government is pushing sports forward, and all the facilities are very good here. We have also done our national team camps in Odisha many times the facilities are top notch," he remarked.

Subhasish Bose became only the seventh defender to win the AIFF Men's Player of the Year Award after Sandesh Jhingan (2021), Syed Rahim Nabi (2012), Gouramangi Singh (2010), Surkumar Singh (2006), Deepak Mondal (2002) and VP Sathyan (1995).

The 29-year-old also scored six goals for the Mariners. Bose became the first player from West Bengal to win the award since Nabi in 2012.

