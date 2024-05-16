South United Football Club Celebrates AFC Grassroots Football Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], May 16 : South United Football Club (SUFC), which competes in the highest league in the state of Karnataka, celebrated AFC Grassroots Football Day with great enthusiasm at all their training centres in Bengaluru through its Summer Camps, underlining the spirit and importance of football to be inculcated from a very young age.

The event aimed to ignite the spirit of grassroots football development and nurture budding talent while instilling the values of teamwork and sportsmanship.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as toddlers and young players from all backgrounds participated in a series of fun games and sessions, and over 250 players registered for the Summer Camps being conducted by SUFC.

Terry Phelan, Sporting Director, South United Sports Foundation, emphasized the importance of grassroots football. He said, "It is important that kids start their development from a young age. They will not only learn football but will also imbibe life skills, and we, as a Football Club that gives predominance to grassroots and youth development, are proud to celebrate the AFC Grassroots Football Day."

This celebration is a testament to SUFC's commitment to nurturing talent, encouraging inclusivity, promoting grassroots football, and creating a vibrant community through the beautiful game.

SUFC's vision unfolds as a progressive pathway that welcomes children from the age of 3 years onwards to begin their football journey. South United offers three programs at its training centres in the city. These programs include its unique Toddler Development Program (3-5 years), its flagship Youth Development Program (5-18 years), and the Elite Youth Teams (Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17). Talented athletes in the Elite Youth Teams also have the opportunity to progress to the Senior Team.

South United Football Club (SUFC) has training facilities in Ulsoor, Yemalur, Whitefield, and Basavanagudi in the city and recently launched as many as four training centres in Pune in Bavdhan, Kharadi, Undri and SB Road, as well as one in Solapur.

