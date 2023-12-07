Spain's Copa del Rey: Betis narrowly escape, Almeria out

Madrid, Dec 7 Real Betis were two minutes from being the victims of a giant-killing act in Spain's Copa del Rey, with only late goals from Eze Bade and Borja Iglesias sparing their blushes and booking them a spot in the third round after a 2-1 win against Villanovense.

The team from Seville struggled for form in the first half against their fourth-tier opponents, and fell behind to a goal from Ismael Cano, who dribbled past two defenders before scoring from a tight angle in the 63rd minute.

Villanovense held on until the 89th minute when Bade found space to level the score, and Iglesias got on the end of Joan Miranda's cross in injury time to turn things around for the top-flight side.

Elsewhere, Almeria were not so lucky, as fourth-tier UD Barbastro caused the first giant-killing act of the tournament, with Franc Carbonell's 27th minute goal knocking La Liga's bottom team out of the cup, reports Xinhua.

Almeria fielded 11 fringe players and produced a toothless display.

Andre Silva scored the only goal of the game as Real Sociedad made hard work of their visit to Mallorca to play fourth-tier Andratx. The Portuguese international swept home a cross from the right to decide the game in the 56th minute.

Alaves also moved into the third round by a single goal, with Xeber Alkain netting a first-half effort that took them past Terrassa after a tense encounter.

Radamel Falcao was on hand to score from close-range in the 88th minute to break the deadlock away to Yeclano, and Raul de Tomas ensured deep into injury time that Rayo Vallecano won 2-0 to go into the hat for the third round.

Two goals from Javi Llebres and one from Dani Rodriguez gave Real Mallorca an easy 3-0 win away to Valle de Egues, as the top-flight side dominated from start to finish against a brave but outclassed rival.

Sevilla also advanced after beating Atletico Astorga 2-0, with a Sergio Ramos penalty in the first half and a 68th minute effort from Federico Gattoni lifting some pressure off coach Diego Alonso.

In other cup games with lower league sides, Tenerife, Huesca, Amorebieta, Malaga, Lugo and Cartagena all qualified for the third round.

