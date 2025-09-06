"Special night that still leaves me speechless of emotion": Lionel Messi after 3-0 win over Venezuela

Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 6 : After the clash against Venezuela, Argentine magician Lionel Messi thanked his fans who supported him so far in his journey and said that this was a "very special night" as he probably played his last match in international colours for the last time at his home ground.

Taking to Instagram, Messi posted, "A very special night that still leaves me speechless of the emotion. Heartfelt thanks to all the people for their love and for always supporting us. Whatever happens and whatever the future holds, only God knows.. LETS GO ARGENTINA!"

Lionel Messi, in his potential farewell appearance in Argentina, levelled his long-time arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record with a brace.

Meanwhile, Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay confirmed their qualification for next year's FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay qualified for one of the most significant sporting events by dashing Venezuela and Bolivia's automatic qualification. They would need to fight their way for the region's ticket to the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

If Messi did indeed make his last appearance for Albiceleste in Argentina, the home fans ensured that he bowed out in the manner he deserves. 'The Atomic Flea' finished up two moves, one with a dink and the second with precision to send the crowd at the Monumental into a frenzy. It was a carnival in the stands with fireworks covering the sky, bidding farewell to their homegrown maestro after Argentina's 3-0 win.

With a sizzling brace, Messi levelled Ronaldo's record for most goals in the World Cup qualifying, with both netting 36 each. Messi now trails Carlos Ruiz, who sits at the top with a tally of 39.

