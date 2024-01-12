Spurs sign centre-back Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa

London, Jan 12 Tottenham Hotspurs have completed the signing of centre-back Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa, subject to international clearance and a work permit, the Premier League club announced.

The Romania international has signed a contract with the Club which will run until 2030 and he will wear the number six shirt.

Dragusin is Spurs' second signing of the January 2024 transfer window and comes only two days after Timo Werner joined from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

Spurs have reportedly seen off competition from Bayern Munich to secure his signature, with the German club now completing the signing of Eric Dier from the north London side.

Having progressed through the ranks at Juventus, Dragusin joined Genoa, initially on loan, before making the move permanent last summer after he helped his team to promotion.

He is also strong at the other end of the pitch, ranking ninth for headed shots in 2023/24.

Dragusin made his international debut in 2022, and has made 13 appearances for his country in total.

Subject to international clearance and a work permit, he could make his debut on Sunday January 14 when Spurs travel to Manchester United in the Premier League.

