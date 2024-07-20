Srinagar's Downtown Heroes FC jersey unveiled for Durand Cup

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], July 20 : The Chinar Corps Commander unveiled the new jersey of the Downtown Heroes FC at Srinagar, in an exciting prelude to their second consecutive campaign for the prestigious Durand Cup. The unveiling event, held at Srinagar, was attended by officers of the Chinar Corps, team officials and players.

While interacting with the team, the Chinar Corps Commander congratulated the team for their endeavour and wished them success in the upcoming tournament. The event was a significant step in the continued initiatives to uplift the spirit of sportsmanship in the region.

Founded in 2020, the FC aims to spotlight the heart of Srinagar, a region rich in culture and natural beauty providing a platform for local talent to shine on the national stage by participating in the I-League 2nd Division, the Durand Cup and other major tournaments. This year, the team is set to play the inaugural match against defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants, symbolising a proud moment and a beacon of hope for Srinagar's downtown community.

Downtown Heroes FC's success and continued participation in prestigious events like the Durand Cup are testaments to the potential and resilience of Srinagar's youth, bringing pride and transformation to the community.

All matches of the Durand Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and can also be live streamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

A total of 24 teams, including two Services teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, will be seen in action across 43 matches, which will be played in the four host cities of Kokrajhar, Shillong, Jamshedpur (last two named making their debut as host cities) and Kolkata which will also host the grand final on August 31st at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor