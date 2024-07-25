"Stay calm, push forward": Chelsea's Ugochukwu recalls coach Maresca's advice

California [USA], July 25 : Chelsea's Lesley Ugochukwu netted a late equalizer for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Wrexham in Santa Clara.

He feels that he has benefited from focusing on the attacking aspects of his game, as evidenced by scoring his first goal for the Blues.

"I tried to put it in. I would say I am practising it as much as I can. It's not every time that people see me in that situation but when I got there I tried to keep calm," said Ugochukwu, according to Chelsea website.

The midfielder, typically recognized for his defensive skills, demonstrated to Chelsea fans in California that he can advance with the ball at his feet. He noted that this was one of the instructions from his head coach.

"To be calm with the ball, try to go forward and trust the process. Not rush it and I tried to do what I was asked to do at half-time, and I did my best," he said.

Ugochukwu also discussed how the first few weeks of pre-season have been going under Enzo Maresca, the head coach of the Blues.

"It was our first game, we just started two weeks ago. We work and improve game-by-game and that is what we want to do....He came with very good ideas, so we are still learning about how he wants us to play and everyone is putting in the effort to do what he wants us to do, and that is what we tried," the 20-year-old concluded.

Maresca's system, known for its inverted full-backs, had James shift into midfield when in possession, partnering with Romeo Lavia. Carney Chukwuemeka and Christopher Nkunku played in more advanced central positions.

At halftime, Maresca made ten substitutions, with Chukwuemeka being the only player to stay on the field. Academy graduate Josh Acheampong came on, and Wesley Fofana made his first appearance since June 2023.

Chelsea continued to dominate possession in the second half. The equalizer came in the 82nd minute. A well-executed move ended with Armando Broja laying the ball back to Ugochukwu, who calmly side-footed it into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

The Blues controlled the remainder of the match, with Acheampong coming close with a long-range shot. Ultimately, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

