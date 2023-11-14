Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifiers

Montevideo, Nov 14 Luis Suarez has been recalled to Uruguay's squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Bolivia, the Uruguayan Football Association said.

The 36-year-old was rewarded for his outstanding form for Brazilian club Gremio, with whom he has scored 23 goals and provided 16 assists this season.

Suarez has not represented his country since last year's World Cup in Qatar and had appeared to be surplus to requirements for Marcelo Bielsa, who was appointed manager of the Celeste in May, reports Xinhua.

Bielsa also recalled Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and defender Jose Maria Gimenez following long injury layoffs.

But there was no place for Suarez's long-time national team strike partner, Edinson Cavani, who has also yet to play for Uruguay under Bielsa.

The 36-year-old was again absent from the squad after sustaining an injury while playing for Argentine side Boca Juniors on Sunday.

Uruguay will meet Argentina in Buenos Aires on Thursday and Bolivia in Montevideo on November 21.

The Celeste are currently second in the 10-team South American zone qualifiers with seven points from four games, five points behind leaders Argentina.

