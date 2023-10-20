Subroto Cup: Chandigarh to meet Manipur, Mizoram to face CBSE in junior boys semi-finals

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh will face TG English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur while, Government Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram will face off against Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand in the semi-finals of the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament. The semis will be played on Saturday at the Ambedkar Stadium.

In the first quarterfinal, a first-half goal from Lanchenba was enough for Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh to edge past MIC English Medium HS, Athanikal, Malappuram, Kerala in a tightly fought contest at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Bikramjit's hat trick helped TG English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur comprehensively beat Sanjeevan Vidhyaniketan, Kolhapur, Maharashtra 4-0 in the second quarterfinal and secure their place in the semis. Khambaton scored the other side for the winners.

Government Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram beat Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand in the third quarterfinal 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals. Adreas and Mesak scored the decisive goals for the Mizo side.

Late strikes from Boinao and Arjun helped Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand to beat Bampather Bengenabari HSS, Aideobari, Assam 3-0 in the last quarterfinal and secure their places in tomorrow's semis. Boinao had opened the scoring through a penalty with just three minutes left in the second half.

