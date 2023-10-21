Subroto Cup: Chandigarh's Govt. Model SSS to face Uttarakhand's Amenity Public School in final of Junior Boys

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh will face Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand in the finals of the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament after winning their respective semi-finals. The finals will be played on Monday, October 23 at the Ambedkar Stadium here.

In the first semi-final, an extra-time goal from Lanchenba saw Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh beat T G English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur in a tight contest. Lanchenba found the net in the eighth minute of extra time to send the school from Chandigarh into their second consecutive finals.

In the second semi-final, Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand prevailed over Govt. Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram in the sudden death.

Both teams were locked at 1-1 after 70 minutes of regulation time. The deadlock could not be broken in extra time and the match had to be decided on penalties. Both teams missed one kick each which took the match into sudden death. The Mizo side missed the third kick of sudden death after Amenity Public School converted their third. The school from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand eventually prevailed 8-7 to enter the finals.

Results

Semifinal-1

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh - 1

T.G English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur - 0

Semifinal-1

Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand - 1 (8)

Govt. Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram - 1 (7).

