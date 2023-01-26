Sudeva Delhi, Chennaiyin complete U-17 Youth Cup semi-finals line-up
By IANS | Published: January 26, 2023 10:30 PM 2023-01-26T22:30:07+5:30 2023-01-26T22:45:14+5:30
Hyderabad, Jan 26 Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC beat Zinc Football Academy and Muthoot Football Academy, respectively, ...
Hyderabad, Jan 26 Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC beat Zinc Football Academy and Muthoot Football Academy, respectively, at the Deccan Arena here on Thursday to book their spots in the U-17 Youth Cup semi-finals.
With the quarter-finals stage now over, the semi-finals are set to get underway on Friday when Himalayan FC Kinnaur will take on Classic Football Academy.
The second semi-final between Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday. Both matches will be played at the Deccan Arena.
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Zinc FA (2-1)
It was a tightly-contested affair between Sudeva Delhi and Zinc FA, as the former took the lead through Laltinlen Haokip in the 14th minute. While Zinc mounted a comeback and drew level a minute after the hour mark through substitute Mohammed Kaif, a late penalty did them in.
Sudeva forward Ramesh Chhetri converted the penalty on the 82nd minute to take his side into the semis.
Chennaiyin FC vs Muthoot FA (3-0)
In a clash between two sides from the southern reaches of the country, Chennaiyin came away with a commanding victory against Muthoot FA. Forward Makakmayum Daniyal scored in the first half injury time to give his side the lead ahead of the breather.
Captain Prakadeswaran S doubled the lead in the 65th, before substitute Lalthapuia secured the 3-0 victory in added time.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app