Sunil Chhetri Breaks Down in Tears, Receives Guard of Honour in Farewell Match Against Kuwait (Watch Video)

India captain Sunil Chhetri fought back tears as he bid an emotional farewell to international football following a 0-0 draw against Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Cheered by a teary-eyed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium, Chhetri played the full 151st and final match of his illustrious career. The 39-year-old received a standing ovation and a guard of honor from his teammates after the match.

Chhetri's parents were in the stands to witness their son's emotional goodbye. His wife, Sonam Bhattacharya, was also seen wiping away tears.

Chetri retires as India's highest scorer with 94 goals. Tifo displays throughout the stadium praised Chhetri's commitment and longevity with the national team.

While India couldn't provide a victory for Chhetri's send-off, he finishes his career as the fourth-highest international goalscorer among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ali Daei.