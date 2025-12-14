Supriya Sule extends best wishes ahead of Lionel Messi's Mumbai event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Argentine football legend Lionel Messi reached Mumbai for his "GOAT India Tour 2025". NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule extended her best wishes to the fans and the people of Maharashtra, while stressing the importance of safety.

"I wish them good luck, and I hope it all happens well and everybody who comes to see Messi is very safe," Sule told ANI.

After a disappointing turn of events in Kolkata and a highly successful reception in Hyderabad, the Argentine legend is now set to be welcomed by his passionate fan base in Mumbai. The World Cup winner has reached the Taj Mahal Hotel.

It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they witnessed Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon, Lionel Messi, in action at the second pit stop of his "GOAT India Tour 2025".

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked up the love from a passionate, loud audience, and also met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The superstar footballer presented Rahul Gandhi with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The Telangana Chief Minister also felicitated the football legend with a momento.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.

