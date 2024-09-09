Syria score three goals past India to lift Intercontinental Cup

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 : Syria edged past India to lift the Intercontinental Cup with a 3-0 win at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presented the winners' trophy to Syria following their comprehensive win over the hosts. Goals from Mahmoud Al-Aswad, Daleho Irandust, and Pablo Sabbag breached the Blue Tigers' den with a clinical display.

India found themselves trailing after the clock touched the seven-minute mark. Syria made early inroads, looking to push India's back against the walls. Daleho Irandus penetrated India's box and fed Al-Aswad. His initial shot was blocked by defender Anwar Ali, but the rebound ricocheted off Jeakson Singh Thounaojam and once again fell to Al-Aswad. He made no mistake to convert the second opportunity and punted the ball into the roof of the net.

From that point, Indian players were on the chase for the leveller throughout the game. However, the relentless attacking threat of Syria didn't allow India to find a moment of reprieve. Alaa Al-Dali rattled the crossbar with a shot from outside the box. Two minutes later, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came out to India's rescue by making himself big, denying Mohammed Osman.

Daleho Irandust's creativity captivated the spectators and puzzled the Indian defenders. In the 20th minute, he pierced India's defence to send Al-Dali clean through on goal. With just Gurpreet to beat, Al-Dali's poor finish let the visitors down, allowing India to breathe a sigh of relief.

It took 28 minutes for India to register its first shot of the game. Subhasish Bose found Lallianzuala Chhangte, who headed the ball over the bar. The loopholes in India's defence continued to be highlighted after Irandust's corner in the 35th minute was not cleared in the six-yard box. Gurpreet and Nikhil Poojary bailed India out from conceding the second goal.

Towards the end of the first half, India head coach Manolo Marquez's men started to click in front of the opposition goal. A left-footed half-volley filled with venom from Sahal Abdul Samad forced Syria's debutant goalkeeper Elias Hadaya into action. The first half ended with India trailing by 1-0.

In the second half, the Indian side looked more refreshed. Half-time substitutes Asish Rai and Apuia involved themselves actively in the attacks as India enjoyed more share of possession.

Samad broke into a darting run from the midfield and found Chhangte. The young forward cut outside and found the palms of Hadaya with a powerful shot.

Samad continued to be the architect of India's attack. In the 60th minute, he produced a cross, forcing the Syrian goalkeeper to parry the ball away. The ball fell to Chhangte, and he saw his shot was blocked by Moaiad Al-Khouli.

Naorem Mahesh Singh added another layer of versatility to India's attack. His first involvement in the game saw him whip a cross from the left aimed to find Nandhakumar Sekar. He went for a first-time shot and made no impact, bringing an end to another exciting play from India.

As India inched closer to an equaliser, Syria crushed hopes in the 76th minute of the game. Once again, Irandust set the goal up for Iran. He played a one-two with Pablo Sabbag, found his way into the box and sent the ball past the Indian goalkeeper with a low-driven shot.

Syria handed the killer blow by bagging their third goal of the night. With the last kick of the game following another counter-attack, Mahmoud Al-Mawas passed it to Sabbag, who rolled the ball into the empty net. Syria captain Mahmoud Al-Mawas was adjudged the Syed Abdul Rahim Player of the Tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor