"Team is motivated to play well": Real Madrid head coach Ancelotti ahead of facing Betis

Madrid [Spain], September 1 : Ahead of his side's clash against Real Betis in La Liga, Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti said that the players are motivated to play well.

Real Madrid are coming into this match after conceding a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in the previous game week. Against Las Palmas, Vinicius Junior scored the lone goal for the Los Blancos.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that the home fans will help since they will be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The fans will help us. We want to perform at our best. After a tough game against Las Palmas, the team is motivated to play well, to get back to playing well and to be as solid as before," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The head coach added that they have found few problems in the squad after the draw against Las Palmas, and want to make a few changes in the upcoming game.

"The preparation time for the games is adequate because we're used to playing with this schedule and fixing the problems as we've had before. We've talked about it, we've detected the problem and we want to produce a good response tomorrow," he added.

Talking about Kylian Mbappe's performance, the Italian coach further added that the French attacker caused a threat to the opponent's defence in the previous match.

"If you think about defensive work, Mbappe is the last one we have to consider. He's playing very well, he's caused a threat. He hasn't scored many goals, but he's moving around very well. There's no problem with adaptation. The focus is on defensive work and this should be collective, but obviously, a forward's work in defence has to be less committed because that's not his main role," he added.

The Los Blancos are currently standing in fifth place on the La Liga standings after winning one of three matches.

