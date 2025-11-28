Telangana CM excited to welcome Lionel Messi to Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his happiness over global football star Lionel Messi's upcoming visit to Hyderabad during the GOAT India Tour 2025. He said that the city is excited to host the Argentine footballer.

Responding to Messi's X post announcing that Hyderabad has been added to the tour along with Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, the Chief Minister said he is eager to welcome the football icon on December 13. He added that it is a thrilling moment for the city and for Messi's fans, who have long dreamed of seeing a legend of his stature.

"I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi in #Hyderabad on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil. Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people," Revanth Reddy posted on X.

Earlier, Messi took to Instagram to share the news, expressing gratitude and excitement for his upcoming tour.

"Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks' time!!! I'm happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!" he said.

After starting the tour in Kolkata, the football legend is set to grace Hyderabad on the evening of December 13.

The event in Hyderabad is set to include a celebrity football match, a masterclass for young scouted players, a penalty shootout, and a musical concert in Messi's honour. The announcement has sparked tremendous excitement among fans, as Hyderabad now joins Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi as an official host city for the GOAT India Tour 2025 featuring the Argentine legend.

