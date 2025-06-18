Ten-man India U23s lose lead and match against Tajikistan

New Delhi [India], June 18 : The India U23 men's national team suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of hosts Tajikistan, after being reduced to 10 men in a friendly match at the TALCO Arena, in Tursunzoda, Tajikistan, on Wednesday. The Blue Colts led 1-0 at half-time.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat (33') and Parthib Sundar Gogoi (85') put India in the lead twice, but Ansor Khabibov (59') and Muhammadiqbol Davlatov (90+1') restored parity on both occasions, before Muhammadali Azizboev (90+5') struck the winner late in injury time. India midfielder Ayush Chhetri was sent off 10 minutes into the second half, as per the AIFF official website.

In an even start to the game, India arguably had the clearer chance. Winger Mohammed Sanan sent in a cross towards Vinith Venkatesh at the far post. The latter's side-footed volley, however, lacked direction.

Tajikistan had to wait till the half-hour mark for their first real chance of the game, when they earned a free-kick on their left flank. Faridun Davlatov rose above the sea of heads inside the India box to head it, but his effort went over.

India capitalised on a counter-attacking opportunity just minutes later and took the lead. In the 33rd minute, Macarton Louis Nickson, breaking at speed down the right, sent a pinpoint low cross at the feet of an onrushing Suhail inside the Tajikistan box. The striker, with a single touch, put the ball past the goalkeeper, as the Blue Colts took the lead.

Behind by a goal, the hosts looked determined to draw level before the half-time whistle, and came close on a couple of occasions. With five minutes of regulation time left in the first half, Ansor Khabibov broke free on the left and crossed it towards Shahboz Khabibov at the near post. India goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey, however, rushed in to punch the ball out.

An injury-time free-kick from the right flank saw Faridun come close once again as he headed the ball, but a wall of Indian legs came in the way, before the ball was eventually cleared out of the area.

While the second half began much in similar fashion, with both sides feeling out the cracks and crevasses in the others' defence, India suddenly found themselves at a disadvantage when midfielder Chhetri was shown a yellow card for the second time, for a tackle from behind.

With the man advantage, the hosts soon equalised, Khabibov turning in a cross from Muso Khakhorov in the 59th minute.

Despite the increasing number of Tajikistan attacks, India managed to take the lead a second time when Mohammed Aimen intercepted a ball near the half-line, catching the Tajikistan defence by surprise. He played an accurate through ball to Gogoi, who expertly rounded the keeper and scored.

India's delight was not to last too long, however, as the hosts scored from two set-pieces in injury time. Muhammadiqbol drew Tajikistan level, turning in a free-kick from Abubakar Sulaymonov, before Azizboev nodded in a corner to complete a remarkable comeback for the hosts.

