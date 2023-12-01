"The aim is to keep our good run going," says Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid [Spain], December 1 : Ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming match against Granada in the La Liga at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Saturday, the Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that their aim is to keep the momentum going and display quality performance.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that they can only win matches if they display quality and collective commitment on the pitch.

"The aim is to keep our good run going and to keep displaying quality and collective commitment, which is crucial in this period. This is how we have built up this good run and the good results," Ancelotti said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

The Italian coach was asked about the injury concerns in the club, to which he replied that it is a very tight schedule since the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group-stage matches are also being played now.

"Injuries are a general issue. Not just ours. It's a very tight schedule, especially in this period when the Champions League group stage is being decided and the league table is starting to take shape. We have to hang in there and this has been an opportunity for the players who have had less playing time because they've been able to show their quality and are contributing significantly to the team," he added.

The Los Merengues head coach also talked about Jude Bellingham's injury rumours and said that he does not have any problems.

Ancelotti added that the English player was a bit tired and had a small niggle in his ankle.

"He's ready to play. He doesn't have any problems. He's a bit tired and he had a slight discomfort in his ankle. We preferred him not to have contact. He's a spectacular player, fantastic. We're delighted with him. He's highly respected because of the work he's capable of doing." he added.

Talking about Kepa Arrizabalaga's return, he added that the Spanish goalkeeper will be available for the upcoming match.

"He's available and I'll talk to him afterwards. He trained for the first time today and has been given the all-clear. Tomorrow we'll go with Lunin and then he'll have a week to prepare for the Betis game," he concluded.

Real Madrid stand in the top place of the La Liga standings with 35 points by their name. The 'Kings of Europe' are coming into their forthcoming after defeating Napoli by 4-2 in the UCL group stage game.

