"The problem is not the coaches": Ronaldo backs Manchester United head coach Amorim

Dubai [UAE], December 28 : Since taking over from Erik ten Hag last month, Ruben Amorim has faced a challenging start as Manchester United's manager, losing five of his first ten matches. Following United's 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day, marking their third consecutive loss across all competitions, the Portuguese hinted that his job could be at risk if there isn't a swift improvement. Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his support for his former teammate, Amorim, to reverse United's fortunes, as per Goal.com.

"[The] Premier League it's the most difficult league in the world," Ronaldo said while speaking at the Dubai Global Soccer Awards, as quoted by Goal.com as saying.

"All the teams are good, all the teams fight, all the teams run, all the teams are strong. Football is different right now. There's no easy games any more," he said.

"They need, I said this one year and a half ago, and I will continue to say it: The problem is not the coaches, it's like... I always give this example... it's like an aquarium," he noted.

"If you have the fish inside and he's sick and you take him out and you fix the problem and you put him again in an aquarium you will be sick again," he added.

"The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It's much more than that," he remarked.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also asserted that he could resolve all of Manchester United's issues if he were the owner instead of the current management.

"If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust things that are bad there," he said.

Ronaldo, a former Manchester United icon, mentioned that he would likely pursue club ownership after retirement rather than coaching, hinting at a potential future bid to take over at Old Trafford.

