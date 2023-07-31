"They can complement each other really well": Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on Nkunku, Jackson duo

Washington DC [UK], July 31 : Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is keen on improving the relationship between Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson before the beginning of the Premier League 2023/24 campaign.

The French forward, Nkunku, once again featured on the scoresheet for the third time this summer. While Jackson was also impressed with his skills on the attacking front of the pitch.

Pochettino was pleased with the performance of the attacking duo and after the match he said as quoted by Chelsea.com, "Today I think we are happy with the performance and they can complement each other really well. Yes, of course, maybe we can add some different profile or different player who can help us, of course we are open."

"I am so happy with both and we have younger like Mason today and Broja in the UK recovering from his procedure. We need to analyse now in the next weeks until the transfer window closes. We will take the best decision for the team," he added.

Pochettino further went on to say that they are looking to create a duo that will help to improve each other and they will get better as they spend more time on the pitch.

"We are working hard to try to create this dynamic that will become natural and to share time together. I think the two help to know each other. It is good that they feel well, that they feel already part of the team and the group and they share a lot of time together," Pochettino said.

Coming to the match, Chelsea clinched the inaugural Premier League Summer Series with a 2-0 victory against Fulham.

Chelsea's latest recruit Christopher Nkunku found himself on the scoresheet once again as he sealed the game for the Blues at the end of the first half.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva spearheaded Chelsea in front in the 20th minute of the game. He leapt above all players in the box to meet Ben Chilwell's in-swinging delivery from a corner kick.

Chelsea maintained their attacking intensity to pile pressure up on the opposition. A few chances swung their way but the lack of cutting-edge finishing left a window for Fulham to make a comeback.

With the half time on the brink, Chelsea's latest recruit struck the second goal of the game to put the Blues in a comfortable position.

The ball landed in his path following a powerful shot from Carney Chukwuemeka landed in his way. He simply tapped the ball home to bag his third goal of the summer.

The Blues held off their local rivals to clinch victory. This result took Chelsea to the top of the six-team tournament with seven points.

Chelsea will play their final game of the pre-season against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago.

