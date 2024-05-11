"They like to play with pressure": Manchester City manager Guardiola hails team following win against Fulham

London [UK], May 11 : Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola feels that his team enjoys playing under pressure following their 4-0 win against Fulham on Saturday at the Craven Cottage in the Premier League.

It was an emphatic performance from Manchester City players that left them just two wins away from lifting their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The defending champions took a significant step towards scripting history with the help of a brace from Josko Gvardiol and a goal each from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez against Fulham.

"I had the feeling they like to play with pressure. Some teams are used to this, they have incredible personalities," Pep said after the game as quoted from the club's official website.

"Manu [Akanji], Ruben [Dias], Kyle [Walker], Eddy, Rodri and Kova[cic]. Phil [Foden]. Players who enjoy playing with that pressure. Otherwise, you know that if you don't play to that level and if you lose the game you lose the Premier League. We have known it for many years. Always the same. Don't think of anything other than the next game. See what happens. Go to London, perform well, try to win the game," he added.

Manchester City would win the title if they defeat Tottenham on Tuesday and West Ham United on Sunday next week. If Arsenal drop points this Sunday against Manchester United and the defending champions go on to defeat Tottenham, Manchester City will be crowned victorious.

Guardiola feels that the players will be determined as they are just a couple of wins away from scripting history.

"This week we had a long week. We were more fresh than we were at Nottingham Forest, there we were exhausted. Forest were better than us, we were lucky. We came from Madrid and Chelsea," Pep said.

"We had a long week this week, three days off, two days training sessions. Now we don't have time, just three days. But what we are playing for is not tired in our minds. The challenge is so big," he concluded.

