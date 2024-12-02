"This season Manchester City will not win the Premier League": Jamie Carragher

Liverpool [UK], December 2 : Former footballer Jamie Carragher reflecting on Manchester City's recent performance in the Premier League said that this season Pep Guardiola's side won't be able to win the title.

Manchester City conceded a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. In a game that showcased Liverpool's dominance. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo led the Reds to the victory over City, significantly distancing themselves from their Premier League title rivals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said he doesn't see a way back for City in the Premier League.

"I don't see there's any way back for Manchester City now. Sometimes you need to lose so people realise what you've done so you don't take it for granted. And maybe he's sending a message to the hierarchy, the people above him and the fans," Carragher was quoted by SkySports as saying.

He said it's a mini-crisis for Manchester City and added that they have a fight on their hands to secure their place in the top four.

"But this season Manchester City will not win the Premier League. It's a mini-crisis for Manchester City. I think it's reminiscent of Liverpool two years ago. I actually think they might have a fight on their hands for the top four," he added.

"I look at Arsenal, Chelsea and the way they are looking right now and I think it will be difficult for Man City to finish above them if they don't go into the market in January," he added.

Liverpool's breakthrough came in the 12th minute, with Salah delivering a precise pass that allowed Gakpo to tap the ball into the net. Gakpo was instrumental in stretching City's defense and displayed impressive pace and positioning, contributing significantly to Liverpool's attacking prowess.

Despite City growing into the game and managing just one shot on goal compared to Liverpool's ten in the first half, the visitors struggled to create significant opportunities. Liverpool had a chance to seal the victory earlier when Salah was through on goal, but the Egyptian uncharacteristically fired over the crossbar.

The game was finally put to bed in the 78th minute when Salah converted a penalty, awarded after Luis Diaz was fouled by Ortega.

This victory propelled the Merseyside club nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal and eleven points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, solidifying their position at the top of the Premier League table.

