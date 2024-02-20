"Those goals were for my father": Vikram Partap Singh after Mumbai's 2-0 win over Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Mumbai City FC attacker Vikram Partap Singh played a crucial role for the Islanders this season in the Indian Super League (ISL) and dedicated all his goals to his late father.

In an interview with indiansuperleague.com, Vikram said that all the goals that he had scored earlier were for him as well. The attacker went emotional during the interview and said that even though his father is not here, still he is watching him from above.

"Those goals were for my father. Even every goal that I scored (before) were for him. He's not here now, but I know he's watching me from above," Vikram was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

He accepted that the ongoing season had been "going well" for him, however, his main focus is to win the trophy. Vikram added that many players have changed in the club but their goal remains the same.

"This season has been going well for me. But the main goal remains to win a trophy. Many players have changed (in our squad). But our style has remained the same. Everyone knows how we need to play and everyone is working together," he added.

When asked about Iker Guarrotxena's performance for the Mumbai-based club, he further added that their new signing could be their "main player" for the rest of the season.

"I think he can be our main player in the second half of the season because of the energy he brings to the team. And his passion for the game is unbelievable," he concluded.

The Mumbai City FC attacker scored a brace in their previous fixture against Bengaluru FC in the ISL and clinched a 2-0 win on Sunday. City currently holds the fourth place in the ISL's standings with 28 points after winning 8 of 14 matches.

