Tiago Nunes to take charge of Botafogo

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 14 Former Corinthians manager Tiago Nunes has reached an agreement to take charge of Botafogo as the Rio de Janeiro club seeks its first Brazilian Serie A title in 28 years.

The 43-year-old will replace Lucio Flavio, who was sacked after Botafogo's 2-2 draw at Bragantino on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

"I really believe in this team and the people running the club," Nunes, who parted ways with Peru's Sporting Cristal on Saturday, told reporters upon his arrival at Rio de Janeiro's Santos Dumont airport.

"I'm certain that we can get the results that everyone wants and that we can be Brazilian champions."

Nunes will be Botafogo's fourth manager this year following the departures of Luis Castro, Bruno Lage and Flavio. The latter led the club to two wins, four losses and a draw after replacing Lage in early October.

Botafogo held a 13-point lead at the top of the 20-team Serie A standings in mid-August but have since endured a wretched run of results. Sunday's draw at Bragantino saw the Glorioso drop to second following 31 consecutive match days and seven months at the league's summit.

The two-time Brazilian Serie A champions have a game in hand over leaders Palmeiras and will be guaranteed of the title if they win each of their remaining five matches.

Nunes' first game in the Botafogo dugout will be a visit to Fortaleza on November 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor