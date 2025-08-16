Tijjani Reijnders says joining Manchester City was a "pretty easy choice"

London [UK], August 16 : Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders revealed the reason why he joined the Premier League club Manchester City ahead of the 2025-26 football season.

Speaking on JioHotstar, why he chose Manchester City, the 26-year-old player said, "It's one of the biggest clubs in the world, so in the end, it was a pretty easy choice. Playing in the Premier League and competing for trophies every year is what attracts me the most."

Manchester City will open their Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday as they will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Expressing his excitement ahead of his Premier League debut, the footballer said, "I'm really looking forward to the Premier League. I'm excited to play in what I think is the highest level of competition in football. I can't wait."

Earlier this June, Reijnders signed a five-year deal with the Manchester City side. He joined the club after his stint with AC Milan, where he managed to score 15 goals in 54 games in the 2024/25 season. He was also named Serie A's best midfielder in that season.

Sharing his thoughts on the signing, the player said, "I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City. City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years."

"It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years, and it's an inspiration to follow in their footsteps. I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do," he added.

