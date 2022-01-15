Time to get things started, says Haaland as Dortmund put pressure on striker to make decision on future

January 15, 2022

Erling Haaland said that Borussia Dortmund are pressuring him to make a decision on his future and therefore "it is time to get things started".

The 21-year-old Norwegian is one of the most sought-after players in world football currently and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

Speaking after he scored twice in Dortmund's 5-1 win against Freiburg on Friday, Haaland admitted he was unable to fully focus on football amid the pressure campaign from his club.

"The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund," Haaland told Viaplay.

"But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football. But they press me to make a decision now about my future. So that means I have to make a decision soon."

"I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football, because that is when I am at my best, not when other things come into my mind. Now they have put pressure for a while. So it is time to get things started. All I want to do is to play football, but I can't do that now," he added.

A brace apiece from Thomas Meunier and Erling Haaland and a super Mahmoud Dahoud strike helped Borussia Dortmund to a clinical victory against Freiburg that reduces the gap at the top of the table to three points.

( With inputs from ANI )

