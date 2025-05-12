Tom Aldred signs one-year contract extension with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant centre-back Tom Aldred has signed a fresh one-year contract with the Mariners, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Saturday. The new deal will see the defender don the Green and Maroons till the end of the 2025-26 season, as per the ISL official website.

Aldred, who joined the Mariners from A-League outfit Brisbane Roar ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, quickly became a fan favourite. The 34-year-old played a crucial role in the heart of defence during a memorable season for the Kolkata-based side.

Under the leadership of head coach Jose Molina, MBSG retained the ISL Shield and clinched the ISL Cup with a victory over Bengaluru FC in the final, becoming only the second team in ISL history to achieve the double. The Mariners also finished as runners-up in the Durand Cup.

Aldred made 32 appearances across all competitions and, aside from his defensive solidity, also contributed in attack, mostly from set-piece situations, with three goals and one assist.

With his future now secured, the experienced defender will aim to build on this strong season and lead from the back once again in 2025-26.

Earlier, Mohun Bagan Super Giant last featured in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, where FC Goa put them to the sword, beating them 3-1 to progress to the final of the competition.

Goals from Brison Fernandes (20'), Iker Guarrotxena (51' penalty), and Borja Herrera (58') sealed a comfortable victory for Manolo Marquez's side over Bastab Roy's young guns.

