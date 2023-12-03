"Too many bad eggs in that team": Alan Shearer lambasts Rashford, Man United players for lack of attitude

Newcastle [UK], December 3 : Iconic England striker Alan Shearer lambasted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and the players for his lack of attitude during Red Devils 1-0 loss against Newcastle United on Saturday night in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were left without any answers as Newcastle dominated the clash for the entirety of the game.

One of the major aspects of Manchester United players was on display during their defeat was the lack of attitude in the players.

Rashford not tracking back Tino Livramento was one of the instances when the attitude issue came into the limelight.

Shearer criticised the players and said as quoted from Goal.com, "In [Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot's] defence, they got no help whatsoever from [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Marcus] Rashford. Rashford didn't look at it at all - didn't look interested. It happened so many times. Newcastle created so many chances and they should have had many goals."

"For me, there are too many bad eggs in that Man United team. Too many bad attitudes. It's alright when things are going well for you, you can get your feet on the ball, play and pick your head up when things are nice and rosy. But, when it's not going for you, when you're a bit tired and you've got to roll your sleeves up, there's not enough characters in that team," Shearer added.

Coming to the match, the Red Devils struggled to create chances throughout the game as Newcastle United dominated the game, especially in the mid-field.

Joellinton and Bruno Guimaraes controlled the flow of the game by overpowering Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo.

Despite controlling the game, Newcastle failed to get their much-deserved goal. Kieran Trippier came close but struck the crossbar from a freekick.

After a goalless first half, youngster Anthony Gordon tapped it home from close range which turned out to be enough for Newcastle to walk away with the game.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's side has a tough 14 days ahead of them as they are scheduled to play four matches which include fixtures against Chelsea, Liverpool in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

