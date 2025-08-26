Top performers from 134th edition of Durand Cup

New Delhi [India], August 26 : The 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025 concluded on Saturday as NorthEast United FC successfully defended their crown after a 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, as per the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

The Highlanders became the first team to successfully defend the Durand Cup since East Bengal FC in 1991, thereby further adding momentum to the team's rise under Juan Pedro Benali.

While NorthEast United FC may have stamped their mark on the Durand Cup again, there were some noteworthy performances by players of all teams as the tournament produced the drama that it is known for.

The Indian Super League (ISL)'s Player of the Season in 2024-25 Alaaeddine Ajaraie picked up from where he had left off last season and hit the ground running in the Durand Cup. With eight goals and four assists to his name in the tournament, the Moroccan once again led from the front for the Highlanders, leading them to glory for a second year running.

Ajaraie scored two goals in NorthEast United FC's quarter-final win over Bodoland FC adding to his five goals in the group stages that included a hat-trick against the Armed Forces. He also netted in the final and provided three assists. He won four Player of the Match awards in the tournament, more than any player in the competition and deservedly won the Golden Ball award along with the Golden Boot award for being the tournament's top goalscorer.

The Moroccan followed in compatriot Noah Sadaoui's footsteps, who won the Golden Boot in 2024.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant may have exited the Durand Cup 2025 at the quarter-final stage after defeat to arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the Kolkata derby. Liston Colaco had a campaign to remember as he scored five goals during the tournament.

The winger scored in each of the Mariners' three group games, which included a brace against Mohammedan SC and BSF FT. He also scored a penalty as Mohun Bagan Super Giant thrashed eventual finalists Diamond Harbour 5-1. Colaco has also won three Player of the Match awards in the tournament.

Colaco's return to form is a bright sign for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who are a different team when their winger is firing.

East Bengal FC's journey may have ended in heartbreak in the semi-finals, but they enjoyed plenty of joyous moments on the way. The highlight of their Durand Cup campaign was Anwar Ali, who starred in their defence with his authoritative displays, making the Red and Gold brigade a difficult team to score against.

Oscar Bruzon's side kept two clean sheets in the tournament and conceded just four goals in five matches, and Ali played a big hand in this improved defensive performance.

The centre-back was equally effective at the other end as scored two goals for the team in the tournament.

Diamond Harbour FC were the surprise package in the tournament and went all the way to the final and one of the stars of their campaign was defender Sairuat Kima. The 27-year-old may have only featured in three matches but his impact was enormous. The I-League 2 champions conceded just two goals in the three matches that he played before the final which included a quarter-final win over Jamshedpur FC and semi-final success against East Bengal FC.

The defender was also a threat in the opponent box as he scored three goals in the tournament that included a fabulous brace against Jamshedpur FC in the 2-0 quarter-final victory.

Kima was the recipient of two Player of the Match awards in the tournament, the most by a Diamond Harbour FC player in the Durand Cup 2025.

The Slovenian forward was an inspiration for Diamond Harbour in their run to the final, scoring four times in the tournament that included a goal contribution in every group game and one in the final, albeit in a losing cause.

The former Punjab FC striker may have scored just once in the knockout stages but his presence and leadership were a big factor in helping the team overcome ISL sides like Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC.

