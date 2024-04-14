Top-two berth in sight for FC Goa as they host Chennaiyin FC

Fatorda (Goa) [India], April 14 : As the ISL 2023-24 season nears its climax, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC prepare for a monumental clash at the Fatorda on April 14, Sunday, at 7:30 pm IST. With both teams eyeing their respective objectives, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter filled with high stakes and intense competition.

FC Goa's Quest for Second Place: The Gaurs enter the match with a singular focus to secure the coveted second spot in the ISL standings. With 42 points from 21 games, they trail behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant by a slim margin. A victory against Chennaiyin FC combined with a stumble from Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their upcoming fixture could propel FC Goa into the runner-up position. This would not only solidify their standing in the league but also grant them a direct berth in the semi-finals, bypassing the playoffs.

Chennaiyin FC's Playoff Momentum: Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC arrives at the Fatorda Stadium with a resurgence of form, becoming the sixth team to clinch their playoff berth with a string of impressive performances. Their late surge, fueled by four wins in their last five matches, has cemented their position among the league's elite. With the playoffs looming on the horizon, the Marina Machans aim to maintain their winning momentum and assert their dominance against FC Goa.

FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui has scored 10 goals and assisted thrice in 19 appearances this season. He has averaged 24 passes per game at 77% accuracy, making 31 key passes, completing the same number of successful dribbles, creating 35 goal-scoring chances, and winning 97 duels. Sadaoui has made nine interceptions and clearances each, in addition to rounding off 70 recoveries and emerging victorious in 14 aerial duels. The Moroccan has been finding his groove just in time for the playoffs. Against Chennaiyin FC, he has found the back of the net twice in three appearances.

Chennaiyin FC's Aakash Sangwan scored the equaliser for Chennaiyin FC in their previous match against NorthEast United FC. The fullback has won 22 tackles and made 27 interceptions in 14 appearances this season. He has averaged 35 passes per game at 71% accuracy. Sangwan has made 26 clearances and won 29 aerial duels. He has created 13 goal-scoring opportunities, making 68 recoveries in addition to winning 65 duels too. He has cemented his spot in the Chennaiyin FC defensive line and hence has a couple of key weeks coming ahead for him.

"We want to and we need to win tomorrow. For Chennaiyin FC, the important game is the next one after this in the playoffs, but for us, tomorrow is the most important game. Imagine if we win tomorrow and Mumbai City FC wins against Mohun Bagan Super Giant," FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said in the pre-match press conference.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve. I am someone who can be very emotional and demanding, but I'm also someone who the players know will always trust and back them," Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle opened up about his relationship with his players ahead of their last league fixture.

