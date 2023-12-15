Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou discusses "challenging period" that lies ahead of the club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou talked about how he aims to deal with the set of challenges that are about to fall on him in the coming days ahead of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Postecoglou will be without his three key players - captain Heung-Min Son and midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Sar as they are set to fly off to participate in mid-season international tournaments for their national teams.

Top goal scorer for Spurs, Son will be at the Asian Cup with South Korea, while Bissouma and Sarr will play for Mali and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As a result, Spurs could be without the trio at least for the majority of January and potentially early February.

The injuries to James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur and the departure of the trio will leave Tottenham short at hand.

"Yeah, if we get the outcomes it will be. But it's going to be a challenging month for us because you're talking about three players in Pape, Biss and Sonny who have been very important to what we're trying to build," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"We've got Maddison, Van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur - really significant players who are missing - so fingers crossed the guys we've got at the moment stay healthy through that period. It's going to be a challenging period and January is always a difficult transfer window to get things done particularly quickly, so I think we're preparing ourselves for that," Postecoglou added.

He further went on to reveal that he has been in contact with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and new technical director Johan Lange over the club's January transfer plans.

"All of those things are in place. We don't have daily meetings because that's their department. Johan's [Lange] got his department and he talks with Daniel [Levy] and all of the other key personnel, and I'll get in the loop when you get the significant moments of potentially some progress in certain areas," Postecoglou stated.

"But yeah, the planning is under way but obviously you need multiple parties to be involved and agree on something, and that's not always easy," Postecoglou added.

With the set of players that Tottenham are about to miss in the coming months, Spurs will look to end December on a high note.

They will look to walk away with three points against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and improve their current standing (5th) in the table.

