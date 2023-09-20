Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy confirms buy back clause for Harry Kane

London [UK], September 20 : Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy confirmed that the club included a buy-back clause for their former ace striker Harry Kane who made a switch to Bayern Munich this summer.

The German Giants shelled out a record transfer fee of £100m to acquire the services of the England captain.

Levy was criticised for letting Kane go and not bringing in a replacement to fill his place. He was asked at a fans' forum on Tuesday night if the club had a buy-back clause on Harry Kane to which he replied as quoted from Sky Sports, "Of course."

After Kane signed a contract with Bayern Munich he refused to rule out a return to his boyhood club.

"It's not a goodbye as you never know how things pan out in the future," he said. "It [this farewell message] is a thank you and I will see you soon," Kane said.

Kane has had a dream start in Germany scoring four goals in four matches and registering a single assist.

As he continues to thrive in the German league, Kane revealed that he still follows his former club and said. "Fantastic start - I am always keeping an eye on them and think I will keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life."

"I am really happy to see the team playing the way they are and, of course, to see their fans happy as well is a great thing. I am sure they will be excited to keep that up. They have a massive game coming up (against Arsenal on Sunday), so for sure I will see how they get on over the course of the season," Kane added.

The English striker will be in action for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Manchester United on Thursday.

