London [UK], June 6 : Tottenham Hotspur took the world by surprise after announcing its decision to sack its head coach, Ange Postecoglou, who ended the club's 17-year trophy drought by guiding the Spurs to Europa League title glory.

Spurs released a statement on Friday to confirm its decision, which read, "Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties."

Postecoglou departs from Tottenham just 16 days after he led the club to a historic Europa League triumph, a 1-0 victory over local rival Manchester United in the final. The triumph marked Tottenham's first European trophy in 41 years.

Despite his Europa League success, Tottenham's domestic season ended shambolically. They finished 17th in the Premier League after suffering 22 defeats and a lowest-ever points tally of 38. Postecoglou leaves Tottenham exactly the day he joined the club on June 6, 2023. He spent two seasons at the helm, halfway through his four-year contract.

Postecoglou joined Tottenham from Celtic in the summer of 2023. He oversaw a period of change on the pitch and brought Tottenham back to the attacking brand of football. Postecoglou's departure leaves Tottenham in the hunt for their fifth permanent manager in six years.

"We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw," the club said in the statement.

"However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club's greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph," the statement added.

Tottenham confirmed that "the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course."

