Tripura football body to enhance engagement of school children in sports: TFA chief

Agartala [Tripura], June 8 : Newly elected Tripura Football Association President Pranab Sarkar asserted that his team would leave no stone unturned to popularize football at village level, especially in the areas that are considered to be drug-prone.

"Recently after the formation of the new committee of Tripura Football Association, we had a meeting to discuss the future roadmap," he said.

"According to our reading of the situation, youth is indulged in drugs. And to combat the situation, we shall attract children from school level towards football. Especially in the drug-prone areas, we want to give more emphasis. The new committee has unanimously passed a resolution to take football to the village level," he added.

Stating that right now the All India Football Federation affiliated body is investing its focus in conducting the forthcoming C division, B division, and A division leagues, Sarakar said, "We can't let our future plans come as an impediment to the division leagues we have to conduct in the coming season. Once these division leagues are over, we shall sit together again for comprehensive planning on the issue."

Lauding Chief Minister Manik Saha and his family members for extending helping hands for football, Sarkar said, "After being elected as the president for the second consecutive term, the Chief Minister congratulated me and assured all sorts of help. In terms of infrastructure, a lot of work has happened in recent years. Synthetic turfs have been laid on football grounds. State of art floodlights have been installed in the football ground located in Agartala."

On being asked about the tribal areas, Sarkar said, "As we all know tribal areas of Tripura produce the best athletes and we are very keen to work with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council for hunting talents from the villages. If required, I will also speak to Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Debbarman for that matter."

