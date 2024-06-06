True legend of the game: Sports fraternity extends wishes to Chhetri after his final match for India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 : After Sunil Chhetri's final match for India which he played in the World Cup Qualification game on Thursday, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant showered praise on the Blue Tigers skipper said that he is a true legend of the game.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Rishabh Pant took to his official X account and wished Chhetri the best after the 39-year-old played his last match for the Blue Tigers.

"A true legend of the game! Wishing the best for you @chetrisunil11 bhai," Pant wrote on X.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said Chhetri held the Indian flag high and also congratulated the 39-year-old for his remarkable career.

"No goal is easy to achieve. Let alone 94 international ones. You've held the flag high, Sunil Chhetri. Congratulations on a remarkable career," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) said that Sunil Chhetri has been inspiring for the nation and leaving an unforgettable legacy.

"19 years. 94 goals. 151 games. Thank you Sunil Chhetri, for inspiring a nation and leaving an unforgettable legacy on the pitch. It was an honour to host your final game in Kolkata. You'll always be our hero! Cheers to an incredible career @chetrisunil11," KKR posted on X.

The Blue Tigers dominated the first half of the game by creating plenty of chances but failed to get the back of the net to clinch a victory in skipper Sunil Chhetri's final international match. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Kuwait side made a comeback in the game but Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood still under the goalpost to stop them.

In the 11th minute of the game, India got the best chance of the match when defender Anwar Ali's stunning header just went above the goalpost. Minutes later, Lallianzuala Chhangte placed a left-footed shot from outside the box but it went too high.

Before the half-time whistle, India attempted many shots outside but it was blocked by the Kuwait defenders. The scoreline stayed 0-0 after the end of the first half.

In the second half, the India skipper Sunil Chhetri came close to giving India a lead with a header but it was again blocked.

Even after creating plenty of chances, the Blue Tigers failed to get the back of the net and ended Sunil Chhetri's farewell match with a goalless draw.

