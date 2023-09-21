UCL: Jude Bellingham scores lone goal to clinch win for Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], September 21 : Spanish giants Real Madrid beat Union Berlin by 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group C match at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Due to injury problems in the club, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had to place a side without many first-team players.

In the initial minutes of the match, the away side came forward to take an early lead but Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved the Behrens' shot.

However, Real Madrid did not sit back and started their attacking football but failed to take the lead. In the 6th minute, Vazquez made a perfect cross to Joselu but his header went wide from the far post.

Joselu again came closer to scoring an early goal but the Spanish player failed to keep his header down.

The home side again failed to get the back of the net after Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham lost his footing at the worst possible time and the Berlin defenders made no mistake in blocking the weak shot from the lines.

At half-time, Madrid failed to score any goals and the scoreline was 0-0.

In the initial minutes of the second half, Gosens came close to lead Union Berlin with a stunning cross but Madrid defender Rudiger cleared the ball before it went inside the box.

In the 52nd minute, Berlin's goalkeeper made a stellar save to stop Rodrygo's powerful volley. Vazquez who was playing as a right-back made a clinical cross but the Brazilian's acrobatic volley failed to get the back of the net.

Within three minutes, Madrid's Camavinga found Joselu with a cutback and the Spaniard looped his left-footed shot towards the goal the Berlin defender Bonucci headed it over the post from conceding a goal.

In the 63rd minute, Joselu came close to getting a lead for Madrid with his stunning aerial shot but it hit the post.

In the 94th minute of the game, Bellingham finally found the breakthrough to score the first goal of the match. The Englishman received the ball from the corner dribbled past the Berlin goalkeeper and placed the ball into the empty net.

The host kept a 75% ball possession throughout the match and created only five big chances.

The match ended 1-0 to give Madrid their first UCL win of the season.

Real Madrid square off against Atletico Madrid in the forthcoming La Liga game on Monday.

