UEFA Champions League: A look at how first leg of quarterfinals has played out

New Delhi [India], April 11 : The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal is finally over, with some power-packed performances that will surely cause fans and experts alike to anticipate the second leg highly.

A look at how the first leg has panned out:

-Arsenal vs Bayern Munich (2-2)

On Tuesday at their home arena, Emirates Stadium, Arsenal got off a brilliant start, with Bukayo Saka giving his side an early lead (12th minute). Serge Gnabry levelled the scores just six minutes later. A penalty conversion by Harry Kane in the 32nd minute gave Bayern a lead, but Leandro Trossard fired a brilliant goal in the 76th minute to bring the scoreline to 2-2, which stayed intact till the end.

-Real Madrid vs Manchester City (3-3)

Playing at Real Madrid's home stadium of Santiago Bernabeu, Man City put the entire crowd to a stunning silence. Bernardo Silva fired a goal in the second minute itself, sending the home fans into shock. However, Real did not give up, retaliating with goal by Rodrygo in the 14th minute, just two minutes after Ruben Dias scored an unfortunate own goal.

The game went into the half-time with Madrid having the lead. In the 66th minute, Phil Foden levelled the scores for City while Josko Gvardiol put the treble winners ahead in the 71st minute. However, Federico Valverde delivered a fantastic strike in the 79th minute to even the scores, taking the decider to the second leg.

-Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (2-1)

On Wednesday, the Spanish football giants met their German counterparts. Rodrigo De Paul (4th minute) and Samuel Lino (32nd minute) put Atletico at the driver's seat with their goals. However, Sebastien Haller gave the hosts a scare with an 81st-minute strike, but nobody could trouble the scorers for the rest of the game.

-PSG vs Barcelona (2-3)

Playing at PSG's home arena in Paris, R Dias Belloli gave Barcelona the lead in the 37th minute. However, in the second half, PSG made a comeback, with goals from Ousmane Dembele (48th minute) and Machado Ferreira (50th minute). Andreas Christensen scored a late winner in the 77th minute.

The second leg of the quarterfinals will start on April 16 and go on till the 17th.

The Semi-final first legs will be held from April 30-May 1 while the second leg is scheduled from May 7-8.

The final will take place on June 1 in London's Wembley Stadium.

