UEFA Champions League: Arsenal tops table with 3-1 win over Bayern

London [UK], November 27 : Arsenal defeated Bayern Munchen 3-1 to record their fifth league phase win of the campaign, a perfect record which leaves them top of the table after UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 and secures them at least a place in the knockout phase play-offs, as per the UEFA Champions League website.

Arsenal took the lead in the 22nd minute when Bukayo Saka's curling corner was headed in by Jurriën Timber. Bayern equalised ten minutes later, Joshua Kimmich's long pass finding Serge Gnabry, who set up 17-year-old Lennart Karl for a straightforward finish.

Noni Madueke restored Arsenal's lead with a clinical close-range strike, before Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win with a composed finish, rounding Manuel Neuer to slot the ball into an open goal and secure Arsenal's knockout phase spot.

Kylian Mbappe helped himself to the second-fastest hat trick in Champions League history and four goals in total as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Olympiacos 4-3.

Mbappe's incredible four-goal performance led Real Madrid to a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Olympiacos in Piraeus. Chiquinho's eighth-minute goal gave the hosts an early lead, but Mbappe stormed back with three goals in just six minutes and 42 seconds, turning the game on its head.

Substitute Mehdi Taremi nodded emphatically soon after the interval, with Vinicius Junior's cutback affording Mbappe the opportunity to find the net once again from close range. Ayoub El Kaabi set up a tense finish with a glancing header, but the visitors held firm.

Liverpool's dismal run scaled new depths as they slumped to a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV. PSV claimed just a second victory in 15 visits to England and, in so doing, condemned Liverpool to a ninth defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions. This was the third successive three-goal loss for the Reds.

Ivan Perisic scored an early penalty after Virgil van Dijk handled in the penalty area, but Dominik Szoboszlai levelled ten minutes later. The visitors responded in the second half, however, Guus Til's first Champions League strike was added to by substitute Couhaib Driouech's late double.

