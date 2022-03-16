UEFA Champions League: Benfica stun Ajax with Nunez's late winner to reach QFs

Darwin Nunez's late header took Benfica through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win after a battling defensive display in Amsterdam against Ajax on Tuesday.

Much like the teams' meeting in Lisbon, the first half was all Ajax. Antony menaced down the right, Dusan Tadic schemed on the left and Ryan Gravenberch gracefully roamed the middle with all the unencumbered ease of a man wearing velvet slippers.

Yet for all their dominance, the hosts reached half-time with nothing to show for it.

Soualiho Meite came on to interrupt Ajax's flow, and Benfica kept the Dutch side at arm's length with some comfort until they won a free-kick near the corner flag with 13 minutes left.

Alex Grimaldo swung it in and Darwin rose majestically above his marker and past the onrushing Andre Onana to send the Eagles through.

( With inputs from ANI )

