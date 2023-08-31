UEFA Champions League draw: Manchester United placed with Bayern Munich, Man City given drawn with RB Leipzig

Nyon [Switzerland], August 31 : Manchester United have been drawn with Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in Group A during the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw, reported Sky Sports on Thursday.

Newcastle United has been given the toughest group, placed in Group F with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. This is Newcastle's first Champions League Group Stage since 2002/03 campaign.

Erik Ten Hag managed team Manchester United is also placed with FC Copenhagen from Denmark and Turkish side Galatasaray in Group A.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, the Premier League runners-up for the last season, playing their first Champions League Group Stage in seven years were given a competitive draw as well with Europa League winners Sevilla, Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and French RC Lens of France.

The treble winners of last season in English football, Manchester City, have been paired with RB Leipzig for the third time in a row, along with Red Star Belgrade and Swiss club Young Boys.

Celtic were given Atletico Madrid in their group, which also features Lazio and Dutch champions Feyenoord.

The group stage matches will start from September 19 onwards. The knockout stages will start from February 13 onwards. The final will be held on June 1 next year at London's Wembley Stadium.

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

*Match days for Group-Stage games:

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

*Match days for knockout stages

Round of 16: February 13/14/20/21 & March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 & 16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: April 30/May 1 & 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024 (Wembley, England).

