UEFA Champions League knockouts draw set to take place tomorrow, a look at teams qualified for QF

Nyon [Switzerland], March 14 : The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw will take place on Friday at Nyon, Switzerland, with the fixtures of the final eight teams left in the tournament, including the defending champions Manchester City, to be decided.

Arsenal, Athletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are the teams that have qualified for the final eight.

Here is how all these teams qualified for the quarterfinals:

Arsenal: win over FC Porto by 4-2 via penalties after tie by 1-1 across both legs of the round of 16 stages (1-0 loss to Porto in the first leg and 1-0 win over Porto in the second leg. Arsenal won penalty-shootout by 4-2 to separate both the sides after equal scoreline for both the legs).

Athletico Madrid: 3-2 win over Inter Milan via penalties after 2-2 scoreline across both legs of the round of 16 stages (1-0 loss for Athletico in the first leg, 2-1 win in the second leg. Athletico won the penalty shootout by 3-2 to separate both the sides after equal scoreline for both the legs).

Barcelona: 4-2 win on aggregate against Napoli (1-1 draw in the first leg of round of 16, 3-1 win for Barcelona in the second leg)

Bayern Munich: 3-1 win on aggregate against Lazio (1-0 win for Lazio in the first leg of round of 16, 3-0 win for Bayern in the second leg)

Borussia Dortmund: 3-1 win on aggregate against PSV Eindhoven (1-1 draw in the first leg of round of 16, 2-0 win for Dortmund in the second leg)

Manchester City: 6-2 win on aggregate over FC Copenhagen (3-1 win for Manchester City in both first and second leg of round of 16)

PSG: 4-1 win on aggregate over Real Sociedad (2-0 and 2-1 wins for PSG in the first and second legs of round of 16)

Real Madrid: 2-1 win on aggregate over RB Leipzig (1-0 win for Real Madrid in the first leg, 1-1 draw in the second leg).

UEFA Champions League knockout matches schedule:

Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10, 2024

Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17, 2024

Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1, 2024

Semi-final second legs: May 7-8, 2024

The final will take place on June 1 in London's Wembley Stadium.

