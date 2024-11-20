UEFA Conference League: Midfield Blues for Chelsea Ahead of Leicester Clash

Chelsea have shown a dramatic improvement this season compared to their last two campaigns. As of the November international break, they sit third in the Premier League table and lead their group in the UEFA Conference League. On Saturday evening, Chelsea will face 15th-placed Leicester City in the Premier League, with much speculation surrounding the starting midfield duo for the game. Moises Caicedo, arguably Chelsea's best midfielder, has been instrumental with the second-highest number of tackles in the league this season. However, both Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez could be fatigued ahead of Saturday’s early kickoff, having returned from international duty in South America. Romeo Lavia is also unlikely to feature after reportedly picking up another injury.

The Belgian midfielder was substituted during the game against Arsenal and missed playing during the international break. This situation could open the door for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to make his first Premier League start for Chelsea, notably against his former club. Still, Caicedo is expected to feature, given his crucial role in Chelsea's midfield. Manager Enzo Maresca will likely rely on him, considering Chelsea's struggles without Caicedo in the past. The team failed to secure victories in the two league games he missed since his arrival. Alongside Caicedo, either Fernandez or Dewsbury-Hall is expected to start. Fernandez is the preferred choice due to his ability to dictate the game's tempo, despite his recent dip in form. Maresca has primarily deployed Dewsbury-Hall in cup fixtures, making it less likely for him to start in this key league game. However, given the fatigue concerns, if Fernandez and Caicedo both start, it is unlikely either will play the full 90 minutes.

Adding to Chelsea’s selection headache is the potential absence of Cole Palmer, who could miss the game due to injury. Manager Enzo Maresca faces a challenging task in piecing together a competitive squad for the match. Meanwhile, Leicester City will aim to pull off an upset against their former manager, but the odds are against them. The Foxes have managed only two Premier League wins this season and are reeling from a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in their last outing.

