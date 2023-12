UEFA Euro 2024: A look at how groups have shaped up so far

Nyon [Switzerland], December 3 : The final draw for UEFA Euro 2024 is out with hosts Germany set to lock horns with Scotland in the opening match of the tournament on June 14.

The final draw was done in Hamburg on Saturday. FIFA World Cup finalists France will take on Netherlands in a Group D match, while defending champions Italy will play against Spain and World Cup semifinalists Croatia in a tough Group B.

UEFA Euro 2020 runners-up England have been drawn in Group C alongside Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia.

Portugal is the top team in Group F, while Belgium are hot favourites to win from Group E.

During the draw, 21 teams learned about their groups. The final three places for the final tournament will be determined by a playoff round in March next year.

The top two teams across six groups, including four best-ranked third-placed teams, will move to the round of 16 of Euro 2024.

The final will be held on July 14 in Berlin, as per Olympics.com.

Groups so far:

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Play-off Winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off Winner B

Group F - Turkey, Play-off Winner C, Portugal, Czechia.

