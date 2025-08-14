UEFA Super Cup: Spurs fumble 2-0 lead as PSG capture title on penalties

Udine [Italy], August 14 : Tottenham Hotspurs fumbled a 2-0 lead, losing out on penalties to the UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Super Cup final at Italy.

On Wednesday night, PSG made a stunning comeback during the final few minutes of the second half, securing the title win in European football's season starter.

The Premier League side opened the tally in the 39th minute, a free kick was whipped into the box, and PSG debutant Lucas Chevalier did make a fine save from Joao Palhinha by tipping his attempt onto the crossbar. Still, Micky van de Ven scored on the rebound.

After the half-time, another free kick sent by Pedro Porro found Cristian Romero unmarked at the back post and his header slipped through the fingers of the goalie, doubling the lead for Spurs.

During the 65th minute, Bradley Barcola beat Guglielmo Vicario from close range, handing a lifeline to the French giants, but the goal was ruled out for offside. With just six minutes left on the clock, Tottenham started their downfall, as Kang-in Lee's fantastic edge-of-the-box strike opened the goal tally for PSG. During the injury time, PSG were exceptional, as Goncalo Ramos' superb header after an Ousmane Dembele cross took the game to penalties.

During the shoot-out, Dominic Solanke and Rodrigo Bentancur scored, while Micky's spot kick was saved and Mathys Tel missed his. PSG won the shootout by 4-3, as Nuno Mendes converted the decisive spot kick.

Following the game, Spurs coach Thomas Frank told TNT Sport, as quoted by Sky Sports, "In one game, I think we can show we can play against any team in the world. I'm not in doubt about that, and that is a positive to take away from this."

"We had them exactly where we wanted them for 80-something minutes until they made it 2-1. Then it shifted the momentum, but I am so proud of the team, players, club and fans."

"We showed we can be adaptable and pragmatic. We needed to be that against a team like PSG with the way we wanted to defend, with both high pressure and a low block. The first half was almost perfect, and the set-pieces were very dangerous.

"I think we played a very good game against one of the best teams in the world, maybe the best," he concluded.

Hosting a newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday, Tottenham will mark the beginning of their Premier League campaign.

