Uganda stun hosts Kenya to claim CECAFA U18 title

Nairobi, Dec 9 Uganda came from behind to stun hosts Kenya 2-1 after extra time to win the 2023 CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) U18 Championship in the lakeside city of Kisumu.

Charles Batiibe was the hero for the Junior Cranes for his brace in the hard-fought match, reports Xinhua.

After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 65th minute when Siphas Owuor found the net from Ibrahim Wanzala's brilliant assist.

The joy was, however, short-lived. Batiibe punished some static defending to bring Uganda level, forcing the game into extra time.

Moments after the start of extra time, Batiibe shocked Kenya with a goal that proved to be the winner.

Uganda edged Rwanda 1-0 in the semifinals as Kenya beat Tanzania on penalties following a barren stalemate after extra time.

Tanzania earned the bronze medal at the same venue after beating Rwanda 3-1.

