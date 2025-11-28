UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham meets children in India, calls for equality, empowerment and opportunity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham met children and young people during a visit to India this week, and called for equal opportunities, inclusion and empowerment for every child, as per a release from UNICEF.

David Beckham said, "I am humbled by the drive, resilience and passion of the children and young people I met today who are fighting for change at an early age and having a say in their future. They are truly inspirational and have conquered many challenges to be where they are today. Their journey is an important reminder that we must continue investing in children and young people."

David also played a friendly football match with children from underserved communities trained and empowered by ngo -Oscar Foundation in football and life skills at the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai, listening to their lived experiences and stories, how they are breaking barriers, and making progress toward reaching their aspirations

At the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai, Beckham met 12-year-old Khushi and 10-year-old Rohit, who found their calling in football, enabling them to learn life skills, gain confidence, and feel a sense of belonging.

"I was always very quiet and withdrawn. Playing football helped me to open up and communicate better. I learnt how to interact with others and make decisions," said Khushi.

David also met with young children from a UNICEF-supported project, which aims to make Mumbai a better place to live and play, with every citizen coming together to support their community. 9-year-old Tirth, a waste compost champion, said, "When I saw our school waste turning into compost and helping plants grow I realised we're not just cleaning; we're giving life back to earth."

"As UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the last 20 years, Sir David Beckham has consistently brought attention to the world's children and the most pressing challenges they face. He is an inspiration for children in India and across the world, and his appreciation will encourage them to pursue their dreams and motivate them to reach their full potential," said UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey.

