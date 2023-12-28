Uruguay's Fossati takes charge of Peru

Lima, Dec 28 Uruguayan manager Jorge Fossati has been named head coach of Peru's national team in a deal that runs until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said.

The 71-year-old replaces Juan Reynoso, whose 18-month tenure ended earlier this month following a poor run of results, reports Xinhua.

"The experienced Uruguayan coach assumes the position ... with the aim of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup," read an FPF statement.

Fossati became available after ending a nine-month period in charge of Peruvian top-flight club Universitario.

A former goalkeeper who earned three Uruguay caps, Fossati has had spells in charge of the Uruguay and Qatar national teams over a coaching career spanning more than 30 years.

"We trust in the experience and ability of Jorge Fossati to take on this great challenge," FPF president Agustin Lozano said.

Peru are currently last in the 10-team South American qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup with two draws and four losses.

The top six teams will automatically qualify for football's showpiece tournament while the seventh-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

The 2026 World Cup, which will feature an expanded 48-team format, will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

