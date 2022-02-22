US women's team players reach agreement with US Soccer over equal pay dispute

U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) players on Tuesday announced an agreement to resolve the outstanding equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since March 2019.

This is a notable victory for USWNT stars in their legal fight against U.S. Soccer, with a pay discrimination case set to deliver USD 22 million, as per CNN, in back pay for the 28 players that sued the system in 2019.

A long-running dispute that has only just been brought to a close stretches all the way back to 2016, when a complaint was filed to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Joint Statement on the settlement agreement read: "We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer. Getting to this day has not been easy.

"The U.S. Women's National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes. Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow."

"Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women's soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

