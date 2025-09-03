Uttar Pradesh defeat Kerala to win Sub Junior Girls' NFC Tier 2

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Uttar Pradesh won the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, defeating Kerala 2-1 in the final at the RKM Ashrama Ground, Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Both the teams secured promotion to Tier 1 for the upcoming edition as the finalists of this season, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

After an intense first half, the deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Uttar Pradesh's Niti Kumari converted the rebound after her penalty kick was saved initially. In the 65th minute, Garima capitalised off a weak clearance from the Kerala goalkeeper, making it 2-0 for Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala stepped up and struck back immediately in the 66th minute, with Evana Biju finishing off a long ball from Samantha Saan to make it 2-1. Despite their late chase for an equaliser, Kerala were unsuccessful in breaking down the Uttar Pradesh defence.

Recently, Jharkhand were crowned champions of the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 1, with a 3-2 win over Manipur in a thrilling final at Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat, Assam.

After a tense first half, Jharkhand broke the deadlock right before half-time in the 45th minute, when Waikhom Lanthoi Chanu scored an own goal.

Soon after the break, Anamika Kumari added a second turning in a well-placed cross to make it 2-0.

In the 56th minute, Lanthoi redeemed herself when she gave Manipur hope with a thunderous long-range strike from near the halfway line, sailing over the keeper into the net.

Jharkhand, however, responded just three minutes later. Brought down in a dangerous position, Nensi Munda won a free kick and stepped up, curling it past the keeper, making it 3-1.

Manipur refused to give up and struck again in the 84th minute, narrowing the gap to 2-3. They nearly forced an equaliser from a free-kick in added time, but Jharkhand's keeper Palak Mahto stood tall to ensure a 3-2 win. The victory sealed Jharkhand's third Sub-Junior Girls' National Championship title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor